Malcolm & Marie star Zendaya spoke about the importance of the movie in her career and how it's her first time fully trusting herself to be a leading lady.



Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

“Normally I’m pretty self-critical and that leads me to be far too fearful to make things myself or trust myself enough to even try,” Zendaya said on Instagram, Thursday night, prior to the film's premiere on Netflix. “This is really my first time believing that maybe I could. This is my first time being a leading lady, but also my first time being this creatively involved in something, producing something, co-financing something, owning something and sharing it all with my crew.”

Malcolm & Marie was filmed in just 14 days with a 22-person crew due to the restraints of the coronavirus pandemic. The movie was directed by Sam Levinson, the creator of HBO's Euphoria, in which Zendaya stars as Rue.

“If there’s anything to learn from this year, and I hope from our little movie, it’s gratitude for every moment and every person we get to love,” Zendaya continued. “To stop and acknowledge the people in our lives who make it possible to do the work we do and honestly, make life worth living. It comes in many forms and sometimes it’s just a thank you.”

Malcolm & Marie is streaming on Netflix now.

[Via]