Zendaya & Labrinth Link Up To End "Euphoria" With "All Of Us"

Sunday night marked the season finale of Euphoria, and the dramatic ending featured a song by Zendaya and Labrinth. Zendaya stars in the series as the troubled Rue, but instead of giving viewers a straightforward answer as to what Rue's next move was going to be, HBO viewers were left with a cliffhanger. It all culminated into a surreal music video dance piece that featured Zendaya interacting with other characters in the show, hinting at what may be happening to her in the present.

Although Zendaya is a known singer as she released singles back in 2011, she's stayed to using her vocals for acting projects. She showcased her talents for The Greatest Showman and now, she's revealed them once again on Labrinth's "All of Us." Zendaya recently took to her Instagram to thank everyone involved with Euphoria's production by writing, "I’m so grateful for this show. For the beautiful family I’ve gained from it, for the self discovery and purpose I’ve found in it, and the people that we’ve been able to connect with and speak to through it. We spent months, hard months, pouring ourselves into something we love, and it was an honor to have done so beside so many insanely talented, extraordinary people."

Quotable Lyrics

Too much in my system

(Famine, famine)

Money MIA

(Pockets hell a empty)

Mumma making ends meet

(Making ends meet)

Working like a slave

(Mississippi aye aye)

Daddy ain’t at home, no

(Father, Father)