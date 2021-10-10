mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Zach Zoya Delivers A Bubbly New Track With Benny Adam Called "Start Over"

Alexander Cole
October 10, 2021 10:07
165 Views
10
0
Image via Zach ZoyaImage via Zach Zoya
Image via Zach Zoya

Start Over
Zach Zoya Feat. Benny Adam

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Zach Zoya continues his hot streak with "Start Over."


Coming out of Montreal, Zach Zoya has been repping the city for quite some time as he continues to drop dope projects and singles that speak to the musical stylings of the city. Montreal has seen a huge rise in hip-hop artists as of late, and Zoya is one of the young MCs leading that charge. Recently, he blessed his fans with a brand new single called "Start Over," which features another up-and-comer in Benny Adam.

Just like many of Zoya's more recent efforts, this song takes a melodic approach. Throughout the song, Zoya sings about a failed relationship and how he wishes he had done things differently. He wants to change who he is, and he is starting to feel like it might be too late. It's a powerful pop-rap tune that is certainly going to get your attention.

You can check it out, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

If I had to start over
I would choose you again
Now I better change my ways
Or lose you once more

Zach Zoya
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  165
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Zach Zoya Benny Adam new music new song start over
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Zach Zoya Delivers A Bubbly New Track With Benny Adam Called "Start Over"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject