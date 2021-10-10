Zach Zoya Delivers A Bubbly New Track With Benny Adam Called "Start Over"

Coming out of Montreal, Zach Zoya has been repping the city for quite some time as he continues to drop dope projects and singles that speak to the musical stylings of the city. Montreal has seen a huge rise in hip-hop artists as of late, and Zoya is one of the young MCs leading that charge. Recently, he blessed his fans with a brand new single called "Start Over," which features another up-and-comer in Benny Adam.

Just like many of Zoya's more recent efforts, this song takes a melodic approach. Throughout the song, Zoya sings about a failed relationship and how he wishes he had done things differently. He wants to change who he is, and he is starting to feel like it might be too late. It's a powerful pop-rap tune that is certainly going to get your attention.

You can check it out, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

If I had to start over

I would choose you again

Now I better change my ways

Or lose you once more