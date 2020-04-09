mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Z-Ro Drops "Quarantine: Social Distancing" Ft. Boosie, Slim Thug

Aron A.
April 08, 2020 20:25
Quarantine: Social Distancing
Z-Ro

Z-Ro delivers a brand new project to get you through these rough times.


Social distancing and government-enforced quarantine have everyone going a bit stir crazy in their homes. Hopefully, this passes soon but one thing that this era will be remembered for is the amount of coronavirus-themed art that's come out of it. The latest being Z-Ro's latest project which is titled, Quarantine: Social Distancing. Though it's only eight tracks in length, the tracklist is stacked with guest appearances from Boosie Badazz, Slim Thug, Lanlawd, and Wicket Cricket.

Check out Z-Ro's new project, Quarantine: Social Distancing below as well as its tracklist. Sound off with your thoughts in the comments. 

1. Slim Intro
2. Chiefin’ ft. Slim Thug
3. Follow ft. Lanlawd
4. Let The Top Dine
5. N****s Is Hoes ft. Wickett Crickett
6. Shife
7. Life of the Party ft. Boosie Badazz

