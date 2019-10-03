Yxng Bane Locks Down Cuffing Season With "Maximum"

Yxng Bane's been one of the hottest artists to come out of the U.K. in the past few years. Combining elements of afro swing, grime, trap, and more, he's been dropping hit after hit over the past two years. Today, the rapper came through with his latest track, "Maximum" earlier today. The artist delivers a laid-back record with an island vibe and elements of R&B infused into it.

"'Maximum' is expressing how it is, and more so, from the point of view of the person complaining," he told Complex about the song. "So when I say 'you cancel every plan we make', it's me cancelling; like a quote that men usually hear, sometimes we may be too focused on work and cancel things, etc. That's what this song is about: being in that position and expressing that kind of feeling."

Quotable Lyrics

She said if I'm leaving and I said, yeah yeah

I didn't mean it but I said, yeah yeah

All 'til now everything's the same

We just got some change and a brand new range