Yungeen Ace Holds It Down For His Girlfriend On "Chloe"

If you haven't heard of Yungeen Ace yet, you've got to take a look at his work. He's one of Florida's fastest rising young rappers and despite a setback last year when he was involved in a drive-by shooting, he's been striving hard. Ace is learning to adapt to today's sound and he continues to evolve with each new release. The young star has been compared to people like YoungBoy Never Broke Again and given their previous work together, it only makes sense. They both bring street confidence to love songs and this is a perfect example of that.

Last week, Yungeen Ace released his new project Chloe, which features five new songs dedicated to his girlfriend. The EP is very easy to listen to, showcasing Ace's singing ability and his melody work.

What do you think of the project?

Tracklist:

1. Neverland

2. What Is Love

3. Little Star

4. Secret

5. Mountains