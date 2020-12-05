Yungeen Ace Gets A Lot Off His Chest On "Fighting Pain"

Jacksonville rapper Yungeen Ace has been steadily dropping new music over the past few months and his fans have been excited about every new drop. He has always been a great storyteller and the artist typically recounts some of the trials and tribulations of his life. From the streets to his career as a rapper, Yungeen Ace has certainly been through a lot.

His latest effort is a track called "Fighting Pain" which sees him spitting bars about his come up as an artist and how there were many from his city who simply didn't believe in him. While he has been down on hard times, Yungeen Ace has made sure to get up every time, and this new track is an account of that.

In addition to this new song, Yungeen Ace recently linked up with HNHH for a new episode of "In My Bag," so check that out here.

Quotable Lyrics:

My mind in the dark and my body full of scars

Whilst everybody was doubting me you would think I was gon’ make it far

Your energy wasn’t easy but you know I had to be hard

Had myself in a dark place, even though I ain’t good