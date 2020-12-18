Yung Simmie Makes His Musical Return With "Shut Up And Vibe 3"

Rappers come and go all the time, but it always feels a bit unfortunate when the ones that are truly talented decide to take an extended break from the game. Their inevitable return is always met with excitement and the promise for career revival, and that looks to be the case for Florida rapper Yung Simmie as he drops his comeback mixtape Shut Up And Vibe 3.

Simmie hasn't been completely off our radar, delivering both the impressive single "Bad Habits" and appearing on the A3C Volume 8 mixtape just last year. It's been a minute since we got a full project though, and on Shut Up And Vibe 3 he makes up for the wait with a firestorm of tracks that individually and as a collection sound fresh and diverse. His rap flow switches by the song, whether it's a more slowed-down approach on "Keep The L" or getting in his fast-paced pocket on "Da Lyricist." The latter album cut makes for a standout, mainly for his overall talent on wax and also for proving that he can really spit regardless of the amount of eclectic styles he experiments with. While he may be past his days of being associated with Denzel Curry or more specifically Raider Klan, the most important thing is that his skills in the booth are still clearly in tact and we're glad that he's still pushing through in his promising rap career. All in all, we love to see it!

Give a listen to Shut Up And Vibe 3 by Yung Simmie below, and let us know what you think about his long-awaited return by hitting us with your opinions down in the comments:

Tracklist:

1. 2020 Part 2

2. BATMAN

3. In The Cut

4. Keep The L

5. Easy Part 2

6. Rap Holocaust

7. Do The Math

8. Grind Everyday

9. Tik Tok

10. Living Lawless

11. When I Shudnt

12. VIP 1

13. Da Lyricist

14. Kamikaze