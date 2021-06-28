Yung Pooda Sticks To His H-Town Roots On "Forever Tippin"

Yung Pooda, the Houston-based spitter best known for "Chicken n Grits", has just added his name to an illustrious list. This collection is called: Rappers Who Sampled Mike Jones's "Still Tippin'".

To his advantage, the majority of artists who have done so are not even from Houston; hell, some just love to think they are. With that being said, it's always refreshing to see the latest rappers out of Texas paying respect to Swishahouse in its entirety, rather than just ripping off whatever Travis Scott has been doing. Growing up listening to DJ Screw and Paul Wall is beyond clear in a song like this.

On top of Pooda getting his bars in, producer DJ Chose goes in on his own beat and does the very same, showcasing his versatility and potentially opening doors for how much more he has to offer the game. While he does put forth a lot of energy in this verse, it can't equate to the pristine use of this sample.

"Forever Tippin" was released in promotion for Yung Pooda's upcoming album, Vivid Pictures, which is said to be dropping toward the end of the year.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ran into Heavy, then I had a blessing, met Paul Wall

We was talking 'bout how this is not the West, but it's wild, wild

Long live Screw, if it ain't slowed up, it's a lost cause

And I talk loud cause I boss hog, like the Outlawz, hol up