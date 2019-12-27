Christmas may have passed by, but it does not mean people are done giving. Southside recently shared a post on Instagram wherein showed off what we assume is a late Christmas gift from his boo Yung Miami. The gift itself consisted of a brown paper bag filled with stacks. Now, this just might be one of these cases where you give your bae money just because. Either way, the gesture was much appreciated. Southside captioned the following: "Wifey brought a nigga a paper bag full of money jus how I like it @yungmiami305 I love u for ever shawty."

Just recently, the duo became everyone's couple goals after they proclaimed 2020 "the year of sugar daddy." The remark was made after Soutside gifted his beloved with three powder blue Chanel bags. Yung Miami was thrilled. "I love all of these," she texted Southside about the family of purses. Turns out he didn't need much convincing to shower his girl in expensive goods. "I'm fenna go crazy on u I want u to drag me around like a sugar daddy and let [me] u buy everything," he replied. Yung Miami shared a screenshot of this conversation and declared being pampered by her Sugar Daddy Southside as her 2020 mood. Did somebody say #RelationshipGoals?