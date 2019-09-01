mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yung Mal & Gunna Are Ready For "War" On New Song

Noah C
September 01, 2019 16:40
War
Yung Mal Feat. Gunna

Run that back, Turbo.


On Friday, Yung Mal dropped his debut album as a solo artist, Iceburg, taking a hiatus from collaborating with Lil Quill. When you hear that Yung Mal is an 1017 Eskimo/Alamo Records signee, it makes perfect sense. He evidences the same hunger, the same love for wordplay and the same creative flexing that made his label head, Gucci Mane, such an exciting young talent. 

While Yung Mal is still building a name for himself, Gunna has become one of the hottest features that you can secure for your album today. On "War", he shows exactly why. Gunna takes off on the beat, likely because it was produced by his frequent collaborator, Turbo. While he provides a chorus that might feel slightly familiar to the seasoned Gunna listener - but enjoyable, nonetheless - he tries on a new playful flow in his verse. Yung Mal only comes in at the two-minute mark, but he takes back the reins of his track, showcasing his expertise in dripping and bragging. Yung Mal deserves a seat at the table with all the other buzzing rappers coming out of Atlanta right now. 

Quotable Lyrics

I got blue cheese out the bank, oh
Yves Saint Laurent to my ankles
All the new cribs come with gates, oh
We not gon' let you escape, no

- Gunna

 

