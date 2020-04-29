Yung Lean Releases Official Version Of "Pikachu"

Yung Lean has formed a cult-like following since coming into the scene as a self-described sad boy. Through the trials and tribulations he's faced over the past few years, he's managed to evolve his sound without losing any of the magic that was initially attached to it. As he prepares to release his forthcoming project, Starz, he's back with the official version of "Pikachu." After teasing the song in the video for "Violence," he's finally unleashed the track on all streaming platforms nearly two weeks before the album is set to arrive. It's a hallucinatory vision from the eyes of Yung Lean where cocaine arrives in abundance from Peru with yellow diamonds that exudes the brightness of a young Pikachu.

Peep his latest track below. Starz drops on May 15th.

Quotable Lyrics

Keep a chainsaw and a stack in my storage

Ayy, hang with me, I make you fortunes, go

My style ain't got no father like an orphan

Got your eyes and your smile, but I don't feel like you

