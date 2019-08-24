Yung Gravy Teams Up With Chief Keef And Y2K For "Tampa Bay Bustdown"

What’s better than a good ole fashion Tampa Bay bustdown? After listening to Yung Gavy’s new track featuring Chief Keef and Y2K, it’d be hard to argue anything is. On “Tampa Bay Bustdown,” Yung Gravy drops off another unique and hilarious track, but per usual, the absurdity doesn’t detract from how catchy the song is. “Baby, cock the Glock and then I let it spray” sung to the tune of Josh Turner’s “Your Man” is the best thing you’ll hear today.

The track is augmented by a brilliant Chief Keef feature. Hearing the Chicago rapper boast “I got all these horses, howdy partner. Runnin' through the crib with a stick like Harry Potter” is unparalleled. The instrumental is a blend of country and trap that perfectly matches the energy of the entire song. The cover art is in tune with the vibe. Chief Keef looks to be playing the banjo while Yung Gravy holds up a money phone to his ear in an outfit resembling Ricky Bobby from Talladega Nights.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ayy, baptized in the Chattahoochee

Trailer park coochie, steel-toed Gucci's (Woah nelly)

F150, whip it like a hootie

Pull up to the Garth Brooks show for the groupies