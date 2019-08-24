mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yung Gravy Teams Up With Chief Keef And Y2K For "Tampa Bay Bustdown"

Cole Blake
August 24, 2019 11:40
187 Views
02
1
CoverCover

Tampa Bay Bustdown
Yung Gravy Feat. Chief Keef
Produced by Y2K

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Take a trip down to Tampa Bay.


What’s better than a good ole fashion Tampa Bay bustdown? After listening to Yung Gavy’s new track featuring Chief Keef and Y2K, it’d be hard to argue anything is. On “Tampa Bay Bustdown,” Yung Gravy drops off another unique and hilarious track, but per usual, the absurdity doesn’t detract from how catchy the song is. “Baby, cock the Glock and then I let it spray” sung to the tune of Josh Turner’s “Your Man” is the best thing you’ll hear today. 

The track is augmented by a brilliant Chief Keef feature. Hearing the Chicago rapper boast “I got all these horses, howdy partner. Runnin' through the crib with a stick like Harry Potter” is unparalleled. The instrumental is a blend of country and trap that perfectly matches the energy of the entire song. The cover art is in tune with the vibe. Chief Keef looks to be playing the banjo while Yung Gravy holds up a money phone to his ear in an outfit resembling Ricky Bobby from Talladega Nights

Quotable Lyrics:

Ayy, baptized in the Chattahoochee
Trailer park coochie, steel-toed Gucci's (Woah nelly)
F150, whip it like a hootie
Pull up to the Garth Brooks show for the groupies

 

Yung Gravy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  2
  1
  187
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Yung Gravy Chief Keef Y2K Tampa Bay Bustdown new track
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Yung Gravy Teams Up With Chief Keef And Y2K For "Tampa Bay Bustdown"
02
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject