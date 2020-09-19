Yung Gravy Brings His Signature Humor To New Single "Gas Money"

If you haven't heard of Yung Gravy, well, you are missing out. Upon listening to his music, you can clearly see what is going on here. He's an artist who is trying to bring back musical aesthetics of the 60s and 70s, while also offering some hilarious lyrics that will have you rewinding the track to see if he actually said what you think he did. His last album Sensational was a big hit amongst his fans, and now he is gering up to drop his latest effort, GASANOVA.

The second single from that project is called "Gas Money" and it was released just a couple of days ago. Throughout this song, Gravy delivers his signature humor, while also getting into his braggadocios bag. This song is exactly what you would expect from Gravy and overall, it works to perfection.

Give the track a spin and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

I think I'm Jack-in-the-Box 'cause I stay up in them buns

And your ex got that box, rated E for everyone

Ooh, damn girl, that's nasty

I hit the spin move when she tried to harass me

Tryna live but I'm dodgin' these thots

To the right and the left, like I'm playin' Hopscotch