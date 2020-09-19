mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yung Gravy Brings His Signature Humor To New Single "Gas Money"

Alexander Cole
September 19, 2020 10:09
17 Views
00
0
Image via Yung GravyImage via Yung Gravy
Image via Yung Gravy

Gas Money
Yung Gravy

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Yung Gravy is gearing up for the release of his new project, "GASANOVA."


If you haven't heard of Yung Gravy, well, you are missing out. Upon listening to his music, you can clearly see what is going on here. He's an artist who is trying to bring back musical aesthetics of the 60s and 70s, while also offering some hilarious lyrics that will have you rewinding the track to see if he actually said what you think he did. His last album Sensational was a big hit amongst his fans, and now he is gering up to drop his latest effort, GASANOVA.

The second single from that project is called "Gas Money" and it was released just a couple of days ago. Throughout this song, Gravy delivers his signature humor, while also getting into his braggadocios bag. This song is exactly what you would expect from Gravy and overall, it works to perfection.

Give the track a spin and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

I think I'm Jack-in-the-Box 'cause I stay up in them buns
And your ex got that box, rated E for everyone
Ooh, damn girl, that's nasty
I hit the spin move when she tried to harass me
Tryna live but I'm dodgin' these thots
To the right and the left, like I'm playin' Hopscotch

Yung Gravy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  17
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Yung Gravy Gas Money new song new music GASANOVA
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Yung Gravy Brings His Signature Humor To New Single "Gas Money"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject