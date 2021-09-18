Yung Bans Links Up With KA$HDAMI For Explicit New Song "Blow Her Back Out"

Yung Bans is a veteran when it comes to the generation that came up on SoundCloud. For quite a few years now, Bans has been consistently releasing new music and he doesn't have any plans of stopping. Bans is known for his lowkey voice and oftentimes humorous lyrics, which shine through on his brand new song "Blow Her Back Out" with KA$HDAMI.

In this track, Yung Bans raps about exactly what you would expect based on the title. The lyrics will make you chuckle at times, especially when KA$HDAMI comes in with his nonchalant flow that understands the assignment. Overall, both artists do their thing and it makes for a fun song that doesn't require too much processing power.

Quotable Lyrics:

Blow her back out, I'ma blow her back out (I'ma blow her back out)

Shawty, she gon' ride, got her with me in the trap house (Ayy)

Young-ass n***a, thirteen, bring the pack out (Bring the pack out)

Got a shooter with me and we lit just like a frat house (Fah, fah, fah)