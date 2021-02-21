DaBaby has come under fire in the public eye for apparently dissing YouTuber Jojo Siwa in a new remix to "Beat Box," which he previewed on Instagram Live. Fellow YouTubers Nikita Dragun and James Charles came to Siwa's defense on Twitter, Sunday night.

"Turn me up, n***as gon' see why/N***a, you a bitch, JoJo Siwa (Bitch)," DaBaby raps on the track, which is drawing criticism.



Barry Brecheisen / Getty Images

Dragun responded on Twitter: "DaBaby don’t play with my girl Jojo Siwa. Put some respect on her name little boy."

DaBaby debuted the new bars on Friday, with a music video, in which he holds up a photo of Siwa as he raps the lyric.

"Can someone please explain why da baby [sic] is dissing Jojo Siwa when she’s 12 years younger, 10 times richer, and 2 inches taller than him," James Charles tweeted.

From there, Charles was involved in a back and forth in the tweet's replies.

"Stay out black ppl business love we got this one," one user wrote.

"A grown ass man is dissing a teenage girl for literally no reason this has nothing to do with race," Charles responded.

Check out the music video for DaBaby's "Beat Box" remix below.

