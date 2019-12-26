Congratulations are in order for famed Youtuber MakeupShayla and her boyfriend, Les. The couple has revealed that they are engaged this past Wednesday after being together for quite some time. The reveal was made via the influencers Instagram where she happily announced that she was a soon-to-be Mrs. The photo shows the Youtuber and her longtime boyfriend Les standing right next to a well-decorated Christmas tree. The two are all smiles as Shayla flexes her newly acquired ring. The photo was tagged with the following caption: "YES!" followed by an emoji of a ring. The influencer's 2.5 million followers cheered in excitement and plenty of comments wishing them congratulations were left on the picture. The couple went public back in 2017 and shared the story of how they met via Shayla's popular Youtube account.

As you may see in the video below, the two are all smiles as they tell the story of meeting for the very first time in the LA Staples Center. Les, who was here on a trip to Los Angeles, made eye contact with Shayla while riding down an escalator. He ran back down to ask for her number and the rest was history. A beautiful love story, indeed. Congratulations to Shayla and Les!