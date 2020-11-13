Your Old Droog Taps Black Thought, El-P, Mach Hommy & Tha God Fahim On "Pravda"

Your Old Droog is gearing up to deliver Dump YOD: Krutoy Edition on December 4th, and in order to set the table for the proverbial feast to come, the Brooklyn lyricist has delivered the stacked new single "Pravda." Featuring guest appearances from Black Thought, El-P, Mach Hommy, and Tha God Fahim -- in other words, some heavy-hitters on the mic -- the track was billed to 2DopeBoyz as a "quarantine freestyle session," and the loose-fitting structure and bar-heavy verses tend to reinforce exactly that.

As such, there's much to unpack for those simply looking to hear lyricists at work over some appropriately grimy production. Boasting a near six-minute runtime, "Pravda" is a unique sort of posse cut, with a minimalist instrumental and some of the underground's finest wordsmiths bringing their A-game. As such, it won't be everyone's cup of tea, but those willing to immerse themselves in the experience will find much to unpack throughout. In fact, Your Old Droog has been steadily on a tear for a minute now, and his upcoming Dump YOD: Krutoy Edition should be another success for the rugged Brooklyn emcee.

Check out "Pravda" now, one of the most stacked and grimy posse cuts to hit the game in a while.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Okay let's separate the kings from the cabbage

Civilized from the savage and Gods from the average

The feast from the famine, self-control from abandon

My reach still expandin' but I'm calm notwithstandin'

Above and beyond sweatin' who the close seconds is

Toast your beverages in honor of the dope references