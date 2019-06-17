Young Thug Makes A Cameo In Sonyae's "Princess Goat" Video

Watch the new clip for "Princess Goat."

Sonyae's "Princess Goat" is an oddly ethereal warning. Over the smooth J White-produced backdrop, the songstress delicately reminds opposition: "We gon put you on your back for a small price/Once you cross we ain’t never cool."

Such paradoxical delivery doesn't come as much of a surprise once Young Thug, who has mastered such an art, introduces listeners to the budding star at the track' s start.

Now, Sonyae has returned with a new clip to attach to the track, recruiting Azae Productions for direction on the new flick as she casually graces the screen in tulle while toting a firearm, surrounding by a posse of real life goats. You know, real hot girl sh-t.

Get into the new video up top.