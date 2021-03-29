Though it was originally supposed to arrive on Black Friday in 2020, the YSL camp has opted to shift the upcoming release of Slime Language 2 into "to be determined" territory. And while concrete news about the compilation project remains relatively elusive, that hasn't stopped some of the key minds behind Slimage Language 2 from whetting our collective appetites with a few promising snippets.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Today, Young Thug took to his own Instagram page to preview an upcoming banger produced by Wheezy, one that immediately invites comparisons to So Much Fun standout "Hot," if only for the prominent use of victorious strings. Staring unwaveringly into the camera, he proceeds to engage in a spontaneous dance routine while his verse kicks off in the background; though he only showcases four bars or so, it's enough to get an idea of how he intends on attacking Wheezy's instrumental. "Yo turn," he captions, tagging Gunna to share his own snippet.

It didn't take long for Gunna to acquiesce to the request, hitting the studio and sharing a glimpse at his own verse. Rather than keeping Thug's energy and preserving the spirit of the dance battle, Gunna opted for chicken and weed. Similarly to Thug, about four bars of his own verse can be heard at the beginning, transitioning into high-pitched cries of "SKI!" Given that he also used "SKIIII" as his caption, perhaps we're looking at a possible song title. Unfortunately, neither party provided information about the release date.

Check out Gunna's clip below, and sound off if you're eager to catch this one when it lands in full.