Young Nudy Releases New Project "Anyways"

Young Nudy's 2019 included the release of back-to-back tapes -- Faded In The Booth in April and Sli'merre, the joint effort with Pi'erre Bourne weeks later in May. Continuing his strides with stand-out verses throughout the remainder of 2019 and into 2020, he's back with his new project Anyways. With sixteen tracks in total, the rapper holds it down entirely on his own. In terms of production, there is, unfortunately, no credits to Bourne but Nudy does link up with the likes of Coupe, Mojo Krazy, 20 Rocket BL$$D, and DJ Marc B.

Just a few weeks ago, he unleashed his first single off of the project, "No Go," along with North American tour dates in support of Anyways. Check out his latest project below and click here to see if he's coming to a city near you.