mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Young Nudy Shares "No Go" Single & Announces North American Tour Dates

Noah C
January 28, 2020 09:31
452 Views
40
1
Young Nudy LLC., RCA RecordsYoung Nudy LLC., RCA Records
Young Nudy LLC., RCA Records

No Go
Young Nudy

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
83% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Nudy Season is in the air.


While Young Nudy has been a respected figure within the Atlanta underground for some time now, he turned many more heads with his collaborative project with Pi'erre Bourne last year, Sli'merre. Just a month before Sli'merre dropped, he celebrated his release from jail and proved he was one to keep an eye on with his mixtape, Faded In The Booth. 2019 paved the way for Young Nudy to takeover in 2020. 

That takeover starts today with his new single, "No Go", off his next project, ANYWAYS. It's more exuberant energy from Nudy, bouncing around with continuously-contorting flows, even as he hurls menacing threats. "Still having fun with my music every thing so serious But #Anywayss Fuck That Shit," he wrote in an IG post promoting the song and its music video. 

Nudy Season also kicks off with a North American tour announcement. You can check out the dates below. 

Quotable Lyrics

Now I gotta do you the worst way
Everything about me gun play
I don't do no talkin', my gun say
My gun say catch him on the E-way
Slide doors on the van then we spray

Tour Dates

3/20 - Oxford, MS @ The Lyric Oxford
3/21 - Memphis, TN @ Growlers
3/24 - Dallas, TX @ Trees Dallas
3/25 - Houston, TX @ The Studio at Warehouse Live
3/27 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater
3/28 - Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live
3/31 - Mesa, AZ @ Club Red
4/1 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
4/3 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre
4/4 - San Francisco, CA @ Slim's
4/7 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
4/9 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fine Line
4/10 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
4/11 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
4/13 - Detroit, MI @ The Shelter
4/15 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
4/16 - New York, NY @ The Gramercy Theatre
4/18 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
4/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
4/22 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
4/24 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
4/25 - Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
4/28 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre
4/29 - Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco
4/30 - Atlanta, GA @ Believe Music Hall
Young Nudy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  0
  1
  452
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Young Nudy young nudy no go anyways new song new project tour dates north american tour RCA records atlanta
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Young Nudy Shares "No Go" Single & Announces North American Tour Dates
40
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject