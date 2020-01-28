Young Nudy Shares "No Go" Single & Announces North American Tour Dates

While Young Nudy has been a respected figure within the Atlanta underground for some time now, he turned many more heads with his collaborative project with Pi'erre Bourne last year, Sli'merre. Just a month before Sli'merre dropped, he celebrated his release from jail and proved he was one to keep an eye on with his mixtape, Faded In The Booth. 2019 paved the way for Young Nudy to takeover in 2020.

That takeover starts today with his new single, "No Go", off his next project, ANYWAYS. It's more exuberant energy from Nudy, bouncing around with continuously-contorting flows, even as he hurls menacing threats. "Still having fun with my music every thing so serious But #Anywayss Fuck That Shit," he wrote in an IG post promoting the song and its music video.

Nudy Season also kicks off with a North American tour announcement. You can check out the dates below.

Quotable Lyrics

Now I gotta do you the worst way

Everything about me gun play

I don't do no talkin', my gun say

My gun say catch him on the E-way

Slide doors on the van then we spray

Tour Dates