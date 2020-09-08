There's something undeniably engaging about Atlanta rapper Young Nudy. Perhaps it's the juxtaposition between his affable nature and intimidating bars. It might be his preference for whimsical production, the likes of which tend to make his songs sound unique within the trap landscape. Either way, Nudy has built up a solid discography for himself, with his most recent album Anyways remaining one of the year's most slept-on projects. Now, it would appear he's gearing up to release some new music, taking to Instagram to preview an upcoming snippet.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Captioning the potential title "#Never," Nudy can be seen giving his upcoming banger the car-test. From the sound of it, it's steering away from his more playful, imaginative sound, instead embracing the more aggressive qualities of his character. Driven by a hard-hitting synth-driven instrumental, Nudy can be heard rapping "never going back broke, no, never / I ain't never going broke for no ho, never / forever I'll be rich n***a, play with me you die, n***a whatever."

While the chorus seems to employ a more basic flow scheme, Nudy kicks up the intensity in the following verse, quickening his pace as he fires off some bars. While it's difficult to fully make out the lyrics, it's clear that Nudy is having a grand old time revisiting this one, which likely means we'll be seeing it arriving sooner than later. It's not entirely uncommon for him to release two albums in a single year, and there's still time for a new Nudy project to land. Lord knows it would be a welcome addition.