Young Nudy & 21 Savage Get Spooky On "Child's Play"

The legacy of Austin Powers, International Man Of Mystery, lives on in surprising fashion. Preserved with integrity by none other than Young Nudy, who has found himself a kindred spirit in Dr. Evil, going so far as to name his brand new album after the iconic megalomaniac. While there are plenty of bangers found throughout -- not to mention a gang of references to the Austin Powers trilogy -- one of the immediate standouts arrives by way of the 21 Savage-assisted "Child's Play."

Fueled by a spooky, minimalistic instrumental, Nudy fires off a slick opening verse teeming with references to horror icons. "Tall killer, man, he just like Michael Myers, walk up on a ni*ga, take off his chain," spits Nudy. "I'm like Chucky, ni**a, I do my thing / I creep up on a ni**a, pow, bang / Send them lil' evil motherfuckers, they got the mask on, they gon' Jason your gang." Living up to the track's title, 21 Savage contrasts Nudy's quick flow with a nursery rhyme delivery. "Double back and hit his pops, Big 4L, fuck the opps," he raps. "We put switches on our Glocks."

Check out the eerie new collaboration between the two bloodthirsty cousins now, and sound off -- do you think Dr. EV4L has potential to be Nudy's best project yet?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I spend the blue and you see the Blue Flame

Ever seen a bullet bust out his brain?

Tall killer, man, he just like Michael Myers

Walk up on a ni*ga, take off his chain