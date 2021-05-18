dr. ev4l
- NewsYoung Nudy & 21 Savage Link Up For Horror-Themed "Child's Play" VisualsThe "DR. EV4L" rapper is back with visuals for the 21 Savage assisted, "Child's Play" By Taylor McCloud
- MusicYoung Nudy Announces "The DR. EV4L vs RICH SHOOTER" TourYoung Nudy is hitting the road this summer for The DR. EV4L vs RICH SHOOTER tour.By Aron A.
- Music VideosYoung Nudy's EV4L Plan Continues With "Soul Keeper" VideoYoung Nudy keeps the "Dr. EV4L" momentum rolling with some new visuals for "Soul Keeper." By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentYoung Nudy: The Importance Of Being EV4LYoung Nudy talks his new album "Dr. EV4L," the most dangerous horror movie slasher, and the inspiration behind his villainous alter-ego. By Mitch Findlay
- ReviewsYoung Nudy "Dr. EV4L" ReviewFueled by spooky production and gleeful depictions of violence, Young Nudy's delightfully sinister "Dr. Evil" cements him as hip-hop's deadliest slasher. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsYoung Nudy & 21 Savage Get Spooky On "Child's Play"Young Nudy and 21 Savage join forces on "Child's Play," a spooky banger off Nudy's new "Dr. EV4L" album. By Mitch Findlay