Young M.A. has already begun the new decade with some serious momentum. As the first listed guest appearance on Eminem's Music To Be Murdered By, the New York rapper kicks off "Unaccomodating" with some swagged out bars. Now Young M.A. is back on the grind, taking to Instagram to preview an upcoming banger by the name of "2020 Vision," seemingly produced by Mike Zombie.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"Straight off the rip I get to the bag," she raps in the opening bars, taking to hypnotic banger. "The plan is to triple my cash and shit on my past / had to put a lock on my heart cause the love don't last." Before long she's picking up the pace with some crazy new schemes, charisma on high. "New money but I'm getting back to my old ways," she spits, all but snapping. "Still a hood n***a, still gotta get the chicken wings with the lo mein."

Vowing to drop the full version after one hundred thousand comments, M.A. seems positioned for a monumental run. Even though she only recently dropped off an album in HerStory In The Making, one must always strike while the iron is hot. Are you looking forward for some new bars from Young M.A?