Young M.A Drops Playful, Colourful Visuals For "She Like I'm Like"

Young M.A brings her clever lyrics to life in the "She Like I'm Like" visuals.

Young M.A's lyrical brilliance is difficult to deny. The MC is often concocting impressive metaphorical wordplay and double entrendres, as best demonstrated on her debut album, Herstory In The Making. Though the project dropped in September, M.A is still giving it some love and attention. She already dropped a video for "The Lyfestyle" followed by some accompanying visuals for "Sober Thoughts" last month, and now, she's blessed us with some very literal visual interpretations of her best smiles on "She Like I'm Like."

In the visuals, M.A and her girl go back and forth as the track's title suggests, arguing over petty relationship concerns in a neon purple-tinted kitchen while the evident sexual tension builds. The video interprets the chorus' memorable bars "Going back and forth like ping-pong" and " she can go up/I'ma go down like see-saw" quite literally. The two of them actually play ping-pong and ride a see-saw together, bringing a playful energy to the track's sexually-driven nature. Another element that adds to this innocent, child-like aesthetic is the array of candy, the long lollipop reminiscent of something suggestive. M.A tapped her frequent collaborator, Marc Diamond, to direct these visuals, as he's been doing for plenty of her recent videos as of late. Check out the colourful visuals for yourself.