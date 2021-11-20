Tragedy struck on Wednesday in the hip-hop community and the city of Memphis after news broke that Young Dolph was fatally shot and killed. The Memphis rapper was a pillar in his local community, constantly giving back, showing love, and putting on for the city in any way he could.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Shortly after news of his passing, WREG News Channel 3 published what appears to be the rapper's last known interview. Dolph paid a visit to the West Cancer Clinic near Memphis where he discussed his turkey drive, which members of the Paper Route Empire roster pushed forward with following his passing, and the appreciation for the employees at the clinic. Dolph explained that several members of his family, including his aunt, grandma, and uncle, battled cancer at that very clinic.

"I wanted to show up and just wanted to thank them for what they do," the rapper explained. "'Cause it ain't an easy job. Like, it's kind of hard, you know what I mean? Just seeing people in those conditions, like, some people be more down than others. Some be alright. It just be all about timing. Like, even the ones that be alright, it only last for so long but they do a hell of a job. And I just wanted to come and congratulate them and let 'em know I appreciate them."

Afterward, the rapper spoke directly to the staff at West Clinic Cancer where he further explained how much they meant to him and his family. "I just wanted to really give y'all your flowers so y'all know you appreciated," he said before taking flicks with the employees.

Check the interview out below.