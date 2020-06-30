Young Dolph Blows Cash Like It's Nothing On "Blue Diamonds"

It's been roughly two years since Young Dolph's last solo album, though in recent times, he's released a stream of singles that indicate the follow-up to Role Model is on the way. The rapper returned with his latest single, "Blue Diamonds" this week which follows the release of the Megan Thee Stallion-assisted, "RNB" that dropped in May. The 808s bang with Dolph cool and collective delivery painting pictures of being a self-made boss with an abundance of wealth. When he reflects on the losses, it's with the confidence of his hustle. "Smoked a blunt, made a mistake, when on an $80K shopping spree," he raps on the first verse. "Fur coats in the wintertime, you know it's drop-tops in the spring."

Check out Dolph's new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Dolph, why you gon' and spend 250 on the blue Richard Mille?

(What you mean?)

You fuckin' up the value on the watch, kid, what you doin'? Get for real

Stay out my business playa, I don't ever plan on sellin' it, for real

Boy, that lil' shit, that ain't nothin'

Fuck it, just go buy another one