Young Buck Speaks His Mind On "Enough Is Enough"

While there's probably not a chance that we'll see Young Buck joining 50 Cent for a G-Unit reunion in the future, the Tennessee rapper is still keeping a firm grip on the streets. This year, specifically, Buck has been releasing more music than he has in recent years. He unveiled the project Vaccine and then, dropped off Back On My Buck Shit Vol. 3.

On Friday, the rapper returned with his latest body of work, 40 Days And 40 Nights. The 7-track EP showcases Young Buck's strengths as he addresses his naysayers. On "Enough Is Enough," the rapper tackles moody production as he fires back at his haters and the rumors that have riddled his career.

Check out the highlight off of Young Buck's new project below and let us know what your favorite track is off of 40 Days And 40 Nights in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics

You ain't never heard no n***a put his hands on me before

N***a been poppin' a knife 'n shit way before that award show

Maybe you don't, but the funeral home and the morgue know

If a n***a want war, I'm showin' up at your front door



