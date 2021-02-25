There's about to be a blast from MTV and VH1's pasts featured on the new streaming service, Paramount+. As studios and companies are investing more into online streaming, we're finding that there aren't just first-generation series popping up, but reboots are breathing new life into old favorites. It was announced today at the ViacomCBS Streaming Event presentation that Behind the Music, MTV's Unplugged, and Yo! MTV Raps will be returning to the small screen via Paramount+. Additionally, a new unscripted series From Cradle to Stage will be premiering, as well.

“We are thrilled to re-invent some of our most storied and impactful music franchises, including Behind the Music and Yo! MTV Raps, for Paramount+,” said Bruce Gilmer, ViacomCBS President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events. “In addition, we will partner with some of the biggest names across the music industry to bring exclusive and unique content to the platform, such as Dave Grohl’s Cradle to Stage based on his mom’s critically-acclaimed book, and many more to come.”

For those that aren't familiar with the rebooted shows, Behind the Music was a docuseries that gave insight into the lives and careers of some of our favorite artists. MTV's Unplugged is currently airing, and is a platform for some of the most praised, stripped-down performances from popular artists; and 33 years after its initial premiere, Yo! MTV Raps returns with cyphers, live performances, and conversations about the current state of Hip Hop.

Meanwhile, the new show From Cradle to Stage arrives courtesy of Dave Grohl and is a six-part series inspired by his mother, Virginia Hanlon Grohl. It's said to be based on her critically-acclaimed book, From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars. The series will feature famed rock stars and their mothers as they take a deep dive into their relationships and stardom.

