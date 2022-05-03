Yo Gotti has signed R&B artist Lehla Samia to CMG Records in partnership with Interscope Records, making her the first R&B artist and the first woman to sign with the label. In celebration of the achievement, Gotti purchased her a pink Lamborghini Urus valued at over $300,000.

Gotti shared the moment he surprised the 22-year-old with the vehicle on Instagram, Monday.



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“I’m proud to welcome Lehla to the CMG family,” Gotti said in a press release. “She has an incredible voice, she’s creatively gifted and she’s been putting in the work to develop into the next R&B superstar. I’ve always said that CMG is more than just hip-hop label – we have our focus on building the biggest and most versatile force in the music industry. Signing Lehla is the latest example of that goal.”

Samia made a name for herself on TikTok by recording covers of popular R&B songs that then went viral on the platform. Some of her biggest covers include Queen Naija’s “Butterflies” and Coi Leray’s “No More Parties.” She's gained over 1.2 million followers on the app.

“Signing with Gotti and joining the CMG team is a dream come true,” Samia said. “I’ve been grinding for this opportunity for a minute and I’m really excited about this new chapter in my career. I can’t wait to share my story with the world and deliver that pure R&B sound for my old and new fans.”

Samia now joins Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Mozzy, Blac Youngsta, Blocboy JB, Lil Poppa, Big Boogie, and 10Percent as artists signed to CMG Records.

Check out Gotti's welcome gift for Lehla Samia below.



