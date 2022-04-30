Latto continues to shake up the world of fashion and hip-hop with an open dialogue about her body and equally unapologetic music topping the charts. The Atlanta-born rapper has been in the game since she was a teenager, winning the first season of The Rap Game series and building up a name from there. Her newest album 777 dropped in March, and ever since, Latto has been giving us some "Big Energy."

Image via HNHH

As Latto’s been hyping up the success of her latest album and selling out shows on her first tour with special guests Saucy Santana, Kali and Asianae, we’ve gathered some of the most stunning ‘fits she’s posted to her TikTok profile.

Check out some of her best looks below.

This look is definitely giving. We’re loving this gray fuzzy set with matching boots and icy accessories.

Latto’s rocking this bold red asymmetrical jumpsuit. Check out her tiny matching bag.

This black sheer figure-hugging bodysuit is showing off Latto’s beautiful curves. Look at those details.

Latto looks so good in this black caged top with torn-up camo bottoms. It’s giving biker chick.

Channeling her inner ladybug, Latto is showing off her big bug energy.

We’re loving this leather look with red accents covered in sequins. Latto’s even matching her hair to the ‘fit.

Latto is rocking this dice ‘fit with her icy 777 lottery chain.

Latto’s in a blue mood. From her head to her toes, Latto is stunting in this fitted jumpsuit with matching accessories.

Keeping up with her details. We’re loving the icy accessories to match the silver sequins on this textured bodysuit.

Latto’s showing off her Marine Serre set, matching her hair to the pink iconic moon print.