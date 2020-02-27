YG's making major boss moves in his own right with the 4Hunnid imprint. The rapper just announced that his label has signed a joint partnership with Epic Records. The label under the Sony Music branch will be the ones who release, distribute and market any new music he has on the way.

“Me and my team have been doing innovative, legendary stuff for years—helping keep the West Coast alive,” YG said in a statement to Variety. “Now, Epic comes through at the best possible time with a platform for our expansion. I’m proud of this opportunity and will make the most of it.”

YG's certainly put his best foot forward with the 4Hunnid label since its inception. YG's been able to turn 4Hunnid into a clothing and lifestyle brand as well.

Chairwoman and CEO of Epic Records, Sylvia Rhone, expressed her excitement over the new partnership deal with YG's label. "We at Epic are delighted by this joint venture with YG and his forward-thinking 4Hunnid brand," she said. "YG perfectly represents the new face of hip-hop music: versatile, creative, multifaceted, and steeped in history but versed in current trends. This marks an exciting addition to our roster and offerings.”

The rapper recently released his last single, "Konclusions" earlier this month for Valentine's Day. Unfortunately, days later, Kehlani had aired out her own problems. Perhaps this might be what inspires YG's next album.