YFN Lucci Delivers "Corona Pack" EP Ft. Boosie Badazz, Bankroll Freddie, & More

YFN Lucci is the latest to capitalize on the attention-grabbing language associated with the coronavirus pandemic with his latest project, Corona Pack. The current global crisis has impacted the music industry in ways we could never have predicted. When the pandemic first started to escalate and forced everyone indoors for an indefinite period of time, it was unknown whether we'd be receiving a substantial amount of new music or not as artists went into self-isolation. However, not only has there been a steady stream of releases since quarantine began, but tons of artists have even named their singles and projects after certain terms associated with the pandemic. Although using this specific vocabulary as a title is a smart marketing, the intention behind most of these quarantine-born projects seems to be merely to comfort fans and listeners during these dark times with some fresh tunes.

YFN Lucci is on that exact wave, dropping his new EP, Corona Pack, on Friday. The 6-track tape includes features from Boozie Badass, Bankroll Freddie, and YFN Kay. Although the first track, "COVID 19," is clearly a reference to the virus, most of the actual contents of the music on this EP is unrelated to coronavirus. Check out Corona Pack and let us know what you think.

Corona Pack Tracklist:

1. COVID 19

2. Cullinan ft. YFN Kay

3. Designer Junkie ft. Bankroll Freddie

4. Pissed Off ft. Boosie Badazz

5. Motivation

6. Ah Problem