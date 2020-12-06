YFN Lucci & Mozzy Link Up On "Rolled On"

YFN Lucci just came through with the third installment of his Wish Me Well series on Friday. The rapper's latest project arrived after a slew of singles and loose cuts with 21 songs in total including two versions of "Wet." The lengthy tracklist boasts a few major names such as Jeezy, Boosie, and Rick Ross but he doesn't limit himself to just the Southern cats. He links up with Mozzy for their breezy collaboration, "Rolled On." Bringing out a distinct West Coast flavor, the production serves as a trap take on 2Pac's All Eyez On Me track, "Picture Me Rollin'."

YFN Lucci's Wish Me Well 3 also includes appearances from Jaydayoungan, Jackboy, Yungeen Ace, Bigga Rankin, Mulatto, and more. Check out YFN Lucci and Mozzy's new collab, "Rolled On" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Medallion with the gold rope

Rollie face snowcone

I bought a whole zone

Bubblecoat needed, the temperatures in my zone cold

