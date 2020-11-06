Yella Beezy & Gunna Drop Sex-Driven Single "On Fleek"

He's our latest On The Come Up feature and with another fire release under his belt, it's no wonder why Yella Beezy's fanbase continues to grow minute by minute. The 29-year-old Texas native has been making waves in the rap scene with his hits like "Bacc At it Again" and "Goin Through Some Thangs." He's used his experiences from his rough upbringing as fuel for his rap career, and it's clear that Beezy's hard work is paying off.

On Friday (November 6), Yella Beezy shared his sex-driven jam "On Fleek" and asked his friend Gunna to assist him on the track. "On Fleek" is more melodic and meant for those bedroom moments, so be prepared to slow things down a bit. Stream Yella Beezy and Gunna's raunchy single and let us know what you think of this match-up.

Make sure to check out our On The Come Up feature with Yella Beezy and read what he has to say about growing up in Oak Cliff, making music with Mulatto, and much more.

Quotable Lyrics

She do no runnin', she grab all her friends and come jump, and I woke up with three friends

Mama, I'm on it, she won't rock the latest Givenchy, we back on a spree, yeah

Won't waste no time, we can f*ck any time, you get hits every day to the week, yeah