mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yella Beezy & Ty Dolla $ign Go For 007 Vibes In The Video For "Ay Ya Ya Ya"

Keenan Higgins
January 31, 2020 16:45
71 Views
00
0

The next James Bond might just be a dynamic rap duo.

The conversation over who will be the next 007 has been heavily discussed for some time now, with Idris ElbaHarry StylesGame Of Thrones actor Richard Madden and surprisingly even Michael Jackson at one point being thrown around as potential candidates. However, if we had to choose, our bet would be on just splitting the role between Yella Beezy and Ty Dolla $ign based on the theme of their new music video for "Ay Ya Ya Ya." 

Since both guys fit the golden rule that James Bond has to be male, it would make for a pretty cool technicality if producers wanted to shake and stir it up a bit for an added dose of diversity. All facetiousness aside though, Yella and Ty make for a dynamic duo throughout this video, which features a Casino Royale-style setting and a bunch of Bond Girl baddies to choose from. The 007 inspo comes full circle with a play on the classic gun barrel sequence silhouette that's definitely a sight to see. 

Watch the music video above for the Ty Dolla $ign-assisted single "Ay Ya Ya Ya" by Beezy — Yella Beezy.

Yella Beezy Ty Dolla $ign Music Videos News Dallas Texas new music videos
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MUSIC VIDEOS Yella Beezy & Ty Dolla $ign Go For 007 Vibes In The Video For "Ay Ya Ya Ya"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject