Yelawolf Reemerges With 'Unnatural Born Killer" Single

We haven't heard much from Yelawolf since he parted ways with Shady Records after releasing five albums with the label. At the end of March, Yelawolf delivered his critically-acclaimed album Trunk Muzik 3, his last with Shady. Five months later, the Alabama rapper bursts back on the scene with his new, rock-rap single "Unnatural Born Killers."

Announced on social media just days ago, Yelawolf also shared with fans that he's working on his forthcoming project, Ghetto Cowboy, that is slated to be released on Slumerican Records. "Unnatural Born Killers" finds Yelawolf in the pocket of his Southern rap charm and he seems to be ready to begin a new musical chapter. Yela lets fans know that no matter who he's inked a deal with, he's still the same country boy with a talent for spinning lyrics so we'll take this as both a preview of what we can expect next and a reintroduction to Mr. Atha.

Quotable Lyrics

Or be in trailers and trashin', American born to be trashy

They took my ass to the city, I just don't know how to act classy