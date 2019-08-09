mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yelawolf Reemerges With 'Unnatural Born Killer" Single

Erika Marie
August 09, 2019 00:36
1.8K Views
517
4
CoverCover

Unnatural Born Killer
Yelawolf

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
42% (21)
Rate
Audience Rating
7 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
2 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
11 MAKE IT STOP

This is the first release from his forthcoming record "Ghetto Cowboy."


We haven't heard much from Yelawolf since he parted ways with Shady Records after releasing five albums with the label. At the end of March, Yelawolf delivered his critically-acclaimed album Trunk Muzik 3, his last with Shady. Five months later, the Alabama rapper bursts back on the scene with his new, rock-rap single "Unnatural Born Killers."

Announced on social media just days ago, Yelawolf also shared with fans that he's working on his forthcoming project, Ghetto Cowboy, that is slated to be released on Slumerican Records. "Unnatural Born Killers" finds Yelawolf in the pocket of his Southern rap charm and he seems to be ready to begin a new musical chapter. Yela lets fans know that no matter who he's inked a deal with, he's still the same country boy with a talent for spinning lyrics so we'll take this as both a preview of what we can expect next and a reintroduction to Mr. Atha.

Quotable Lyrics

Or  be in trailers and trashin', American born to be trashy
They took my ass to the city, I just don't know how to act classy

Yelawolf
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  5  17
  4
  1.8K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Yelawolf Ghetto Cowboy
4 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Yelawolf Reemerges With 'Unnatural Born Killer" Single
517
4
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject