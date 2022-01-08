Kanye West is living one "Hell Of A Life" right now. Not only is the 44-year-old father of four swept up in a headline-making whirlwind romance with Uncut Gems actress and model Julia Fox, but he's also been kicking back like an ultra-rich bachelor, casually jetting back and forth between Miami and New York City all week long.

According to TMZ, while rolling solo down south, Ye met up with former President Donald Trump's ex-Senior Advisor and son-in-law, Jared Kushner for dinner at Carbone in Miami Beach – the same place he and his girlfriend grabbed a meal days before, although she was nowhere to be found this time around.

Gotham/Getty Images

It remains unclear what the two talked about, although the outlet notes that the 40-year-old New Jersey native "played a big role in getting Kim Kardashian to the White House to speak about her prison reform efforts with" Trump.

On the same day, HipHopDX shared a story about West's adventures on the other end of the country in NYC, where an aspiring artist who goes by Loner approached The Life of Pablo legend to audition for him.

The budding star told Ye about all the hard work he's been putting in, so the Atlanta-born artist gave Loner the floor to bust out an impromptu freestyle, which earned some hyped-up adlibs from West. "Tell ’em what’s your name? What’s your name," the Yeezy designer encouraged the lyricist. "Give 'em your Instagram! Give 'em your Instagram!"

Check out the video below and let us know what you think of Loner's freestyle in the comments.





