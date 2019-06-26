mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YBN Almighty Jay Drops Off Self-Produced Single "Disappear"

Aron A.
June 26, 2019 16:35
YBN Almighty Jay drops off his latest single, "Disappear."


YBN Almighty Jay hasn't really proven to be the strength of the YBN crew. While YBN Nahmir and YBN Cordae have become known for their music, Almighty Jay got caught up in fame during his relationship with Blac Chyna. He's still referred to as Blac Chyna's ex regularly but in his defense, he's put in work in recent times. Earlier today, he released his latest single, "Disappear" along with a brand new visual. The single is a different vibe for YBN Almighty Jay but it's also an introduction to his production skills. 

YBN Almighty Jay's released a few records since the beginning of the year. Following his robbery, he released "Let Me Breathe" which addressed everything from the incident to his relationship with Blac Chyna. Most recently, he came through with "I Love With A Dream."

Quotable Lyrics
Young n***a 9-years-old
In the house, playin' connect the dots
'Cause we couldn't go outside no more
They lettin' off too many shots

01
0
