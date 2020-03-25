mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Xavier Wulf Teams With Idontknowjeffery For "Bennington Forest"

Alex Zidel
March 25, 2020 17:32
41 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Bennington Forest
Xavier Wulf & idontknowjeffery

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Xavier Wulf and Idontknowjeffery drop a new project based on the Memphis neighborhood they grew up in.


It didn't take long for Xavier Wulf to return with new music, dropping a collaborative project this week with fellow Memphis rapper Idontknowjeffery. Just a few weeks after the arrival of his joint tape with Bones, X returns with Bennington Forest, a body of work based on the neighborhood that he and Jeffery grew up in.

Wulf and Jeffery go to work over their signature dark instrumentals, repping Hollow Squad to the fullest and opening a different side to the South. Spanning twelve songs, the tape runs for just under thirty minutes. With the amount of music these guys drop every year, you can bet top dollar that they'll be back for more soon.

What do you think?

Tracklist:

1. Undefeated
2. Mobbin
3. Pardon Me
4. Only 1
5. Murder He Wrote
6. Twitch
7. SoHo (Freestyle)
8. Since 98
9. Crosses
10. Where They At
11. One Punch Wulf
12. Turf

Xavier Wulf idontknowjeffery memphis new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Xavier Wulf Teams With Idontknowjeffery For "Bennington Forest"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject