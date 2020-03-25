Xavier Wulf Teams With Idontknowjeffery For "Bennington Forest"

It didn't take long for Xavier Wulf to return with new music, dropping a collaborative project this week with fellow Memphis rapper Idontknowjeffery. Just a few weeks after the arrival of his joint tape with Bones, X returns with Bennington Forest, a body of work based on the neighborhood that he and Jeffery grew up in.

Wulf and Jeffery go to work over their signature dark instrumentals, repping Hollow Squad to the fullest and opening a different side to the South. Spanning twelve songs, the tape runs for just under thirty minutes. With the amount of music these guys drop every year, you can bet top dollar that they'll be back for more soon.

What do you think?

Tracklist:

1. Undefeated

2. Mobbin

3. Pardon Me

4. Only 1

5. Murder He Wrote

6. Twitch

7. SoHo (Freestyle)

8. Since 98

9. Crosses

10. Where They At

11. One Punch Wulf

12. Turf