Wyclef Jean has more to offer the world than just his music which is why the "Sweetest Girl" music maker wanted to one day be president of his homeland, Haiti. The 49-year-old ran for the position in 2010 but ultimately got disqualified. Wyclef is sure that he made an impact either way and discussed the latter at Monday's “Facts, Fads and a Fugee” panel.

“At a very young age, politics in Haiti has always been in the back of my mind, and I knew 80 percent of a population is living on less than a dollar a day. They talk about me running [for president] but five years from that I was at the Congress — there were a few bills that I got passed for my country,” he said. “I’m all about job creation. That’s my whole thing within my country.”



Steve Rogers Photography/Getty Images

Wyclef further explained how his musical background is something that helps him, not hinders him.

“I need people to understand that rappers have brains,” he said. “I really don’t think they understand how smarts celebrities are. Not all of them, you know, but a lot of them.”

He added: “I really can hear when I called up some of my rap friends and I was like, ‘Yo, you know I’m going to run for president of Haiti.’ I could hear them go, ‘This n—a crazy.'”