WWE superstar Naomi took to social media on Monday to shed some light on her current status with the company, and to explain to her fans why she has been away from the ring for so long.

Naomi's post reads:

"Soooooooo (deep breath) I have faced some trying times the last few months...amongst other set backs the most difficult has been losing a loved one so dear to me (rocked me to my core), while tackling my own health issues I wasn’t even aware of forced me to slow down, be 💯% there for my family, and reevaluate everything in my life. I want my loving fans to know that I’m ok and will be back in action when the time is right."

According to Cageside Seats, the former SmackDown Women's Champion has not competed in the WWE since her match against Sarah Logan on July 22. Her husband, Jimmy Uso, has also been off TV for a while but he and his brother Jey are rumored to make their this Friday, October 4 as SmackDown Live makes it's debut on FOX.

Naomi is still a member of the RAW roster, but WWE has announced another Superstar Draft will take begin on the October 11 edition of SmackDown Live so it remains to be seen which brand she'll be repping for when she makes her return.