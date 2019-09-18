The WWE is making some major changes in the coming days and weeks, starting with NXT's move to a live, two-hour format airing on the USA Network starting Wednesday, September 18. A few weeks thereafter, SmackDown Live will make it's debut on Fox, as the show switches to Friday nights beginning October 4.

Once those new television deals are officially off and running, the WWE will shake things up with a two-night draft, splitting up the roster of superstars between Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live.

The company is planning to kickoff the draft on the October 11 edition of SmackDown Live, which will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The draft will then continue on the October 14 edition of Monday Night Raw taking place at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.

On both nights, Superstars from both the red and blue brands will appear along with personalities from FOX and NBCUniversal, who will announce select picks from each brand.

The rosters are still split up from the last draft but the introduction of the "Wild Card Rule," permitting select superstars to float between Raw and SmackDown, has drastically blurred the lines of which brand each wrestler represents. Things should return to form sometime in October with the announcement of the upcoming draft.