WWE superstar John Cena is one of the most charitable celebrities in the world. He holds the record for the most wishes granted by a single individual, with over 600 wishes under the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and he has consistently come to the aid of those in need.

On Monday, Cena, who plays a firefighter in the upcoming film "Playing with Fire," announced that he'll be donating $500,000 of his own money to help battle the ongoing wildfires throughout California.

Says Cena:

"It is burning. It is under siege from massive wildfires statewide, which means that our first responders are working around the clock and they need our help." "On behalf of 'Playing With Fire' and out of respect to the people who I truly believe are heroes, my response will be to immediately donate $500,000 to this cause."