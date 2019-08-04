WWE superstar Big Show, real name Paul Wight, is reportedly set to start in a new Netflix comedy series called, "The Big Show Show."

According to WWE, production on the 10-episode series is set to begin in Los Angeles next Friday, August 9.

According to Netflix, "The Big Show Show" focuses on the following premise: "When the teenage daughter of Big Show, a retired world-famous WWE Superstar, comes to live with him, his wife and two other daughters, he quickly becomes outnumbered and outsmarted. Despite being 7 feet tall and weighing 400 pounds, he is no longer the center of attention."

Big Show will be cast alongside Allison Munn (“Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn”), Reylynn Caster (“American Housewife”), Juliet Donenfeld (“Pete the Cat”) and Lily Brooks O'Briant (“The Tick”). “The Big Show Show” is Netflix’s latest project with WWE Studios, following the recent announcement of the family film “The Main Event.”

The Big Show Show will mark the 7-footer's biggest TV role to date. He has previously appears on NBCU’s USA and Syfy networks, including roles on Syfy’s Happy! and Van Helsing.