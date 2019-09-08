WWE Raw Women's champion Becky Lynch has been on a meteoric rise to the top of the company, which included a high profile feud with Ronda Rousey that led to the first-ever women's main event at Wrestlemania.

In addition to her dominance inside the squared circle, Lynch, aka The Man, was recently named as the cover star for WWE 2K20 (along with Roman Reigns) and she is now set to star in multiple ESPN commercials.

ESPN will be launching a dozen of those memorable "This Is SportsCenter" spots as part of the company's 40th anniversary, and Lynch will headline a quarter of them.

Check out each of the three upcoming SportsCenter commercials in the videos embedded below.

As seen in the coffee shop spot, Lynch has embraced "The Man" nickname, which has ruffled the feathers of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. The Nature Boy recently filed to trademark "The Man," claiming the slogan has been his since 1981.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Flair made it abundantly clear that he is a fan of Lynch and doesn't have any issues with her using the nickname, but he wants to be paid by the WWE for using the phrase. Click here for more on that.