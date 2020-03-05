WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin has announced that he will be returning to Monday Night Raw on March 16th in celebration of WWE's 3:16 Day. It has not yet been revealed what the Texas Rattlesnake will be doing on the show, but we expect him to deliver an electric promo, crush cans of his Broken Skull IPA and hopefully, dish out a few stunners.

The official WWE Preview for the 3:16 Day reads:

"The WWE Universe will be able to recognize the greatness of The Texas Rattlesnake with content, new merchandise and more throughout #316Day. WWE Network will stream a marathon of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin programming, including an all-new episode of “Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions” featuring an in-depth interview with WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. #316Day will also feature the release of exclusive Austin 3:16 merchandise will also be available on WWE Shop.com, a special Topps Austin 3:16 digital card set, and custom content across WWE’s global and social media platforms celebrating Austin’s legendary career."

The last time Austin appeared on WWE television was on the September 9th episode of Monday Night Raw, when he set up the Universal Championship Match contract signing between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman, and ended up hitting AJ Styles with a stunner that tore the roof off Madison Square Garden.

The landscape of the WWE has shifted a lot since then (Styles is currently in line for a Wrestlemania match with The Undertaker) so it will be interesting to see which superstars Stone Cold mixes it up when he returns to Raw at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on 3/16.