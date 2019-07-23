WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin closed out Monday night's "Raw Reunion" with a heartfelt toast to his fellow wrestling brothers and sisters, as well as the WWE Universe in attendance at the Amalie Arena in Tampa and those watching at home.

Naturally, Stone Cold's speech concluded with many of the WWE greats joining him in the ring to enjoy some of his Broken Skull IPAs, which filled the coolers around the squared circle. But when Raw went off the air and the ring began to clear out, The Texas Rattlesnake kept the party going as only he can.

Check out the footage of his speech, as well as the aftermath, in the videos embedded below.

After finally making his way back up the ramp and into the backstage area, Stone Cold spoke candidly about his return to WWE, and how he hopes to be back on Monday Night Raw in the near future.

