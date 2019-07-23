Stone Cold didn't stop drinking just because Raw went off the air.
WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin closed out Monday night's "Raw Reunion" with a heartfelt toast to his fellow wrestling brothers and sisters, as well as the WWE Universe in attendance at the Amalie Arena in Tampa and those watching at home.
Naturally, Stone Cold's speech concluded with many of the WWE greats joining him in the ring to enjoy some of his Broken Skull IPAs, which filled the coolers around the squared circle. But when Raw went off the air and the ring began to clear out, The Texas Rattlesnake kept the party going as only he can.
Check out the footage of his speech, as well as the aftermath, in the videos embedded below.
After finally making his way back up the ramp and into the backstage area, Stone Cold spoke candidly about his return to WWE, and how he hopes to be back on Monday Night Raw in the near future.
(Via ProWrestling.com)
“It felt great to be out there. To come out here, and the crowd 20,000 strong in the WWE Universe, it was something else. I’m not a sentimental guy – my name is ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin. I’m known for dropping people on the stack of dimes they call a neck, but to go out there with my brothers and sisters on this Raw Reunion – I hope they continue to do this every year, because I will continue to show up.”
“We’re in the entertainment business. You want people to tune in and watch so we can take you off of your problems. We deal with the same problems, but we’re out on the road doing it. When you get a bunch of us together … people to be wired to do this business, travel up and down the road – it’s a grind. To go out there with your peers, and people who have been doing the same exact thing for so long, to be around like-minded people just trying to entertain the house, it was fun.”